Korea's Foreign Reserves Up For 2nd Month In July

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 10:00 AM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2025) The Republic of Korea's foreign reserves rose for the second consecutive month in July, led by increased investment returns and new issuance of foreign exchange stabilisation bonds, the central bank said Tuesday.

The country's foreign reserves stood at US$411.33 billion as of the end of July, up $1.

13 billion from a month earlier, according to data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It marked the second consecutive monthly rise, as the figure rebounded from its lowest level in about five years following a two-month losing streak in June, according to Yonhap news Agency.

The country's International Monetary Fund (IMF) reserve positions had gained 1.12 percent to stand at $4.52 billion as of end-July, the data showed.

