Storm Floris Causes Power Cuts, Travel Disruption In UK

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 02:00 AM

EDINBURGH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2025) Powerful winds of over 100mph from Storm Floris have caused significant travel disruption, power outages, and the widespread cancellation of events across much of the UK. Central and northern Scotland bore the brunt of the severe weather on Monday, facing conditions more typical of a turbulent winter’s day.

According to the Met Office, a peak gust of 134mph was recorded at the summit of Cairn Gorm in the Highlands, standing 1,245 metres above sea level.

The strongest lowland gust—away from mountainous terrain—reached 80mph at South Uist in the Outer Hebrides.

