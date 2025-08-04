CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

In solemn remembrance of Police Martyrs’ Day, the City Traffic Police (CTP) Lahore held a dignified candlelight vigil at Liberty Chowk to pay tribute to the supreme sacrifices of police martyrs.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) In solemn remembrance of Police Martyrs’ Day, the City Traffic Police (CTP) Lahore held a dignified candlelight vigil at Liberty Chowk to pay tribute to the supreme sacrifices of police martyrs.

The event was attended by Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. Also present were Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Dr. Athar Waheed, DIG Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran, SSPs of City and Saddar Traffic Zones, SP Headquarters Traffic, traffic wardens and a large number of civil society members.

Speaking on the occasion, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said Police Martyrs’ Day is a solemn reminder of the bravery and sacrifice of those who laid down their lives in the line of duty. “From Sindh to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, from Balochistan to the borders and skies, the Pakistani flag unites all our forces under one identity — this uniform.

The Punjab Police has a proud legacy of over 1,700 martyrs and more than 2,000 injured heroes who have contributed immensely to the country’s peace and progress,” he stated.

Dr Usman further emphasised that Punjab Police officers are valiantly defending the nation against extremist elements, including the supporters of Hindutva ideology along the borders.

He said the public must reciprocate the respect and love the police continually extend to them. He reaffirmed the commitment of Punjab Police, under the guidance of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, to act as a formidable wall against terrorism, crime, and social unrest.

He also highlighted that Punjab Police maintain close engagement with the families of martyrs, ensuring their welfare and acknowledging their sacrifices. “I am honoured to lead a force that has given its blood for the honour and security of Pakistan,” he added.

CTO Lahore Dr. Athar Waheed, in his remarks, stated that the sacrifices made by police martyrs remain a source of strength and morale for the entire force. “We remain ever-ready to protect the life and property of our citizens. Our martyrs are beacons of duty, courage, and patriotism,” he said.

The event concluded with participants lighting candles in memory of the martyrs, reaffirming their commitment to uphold the values for which these heroes laid down their lives.