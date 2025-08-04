Kashmir Issue Central To Dialogue With India, Says UN Envoy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2025 | 11:51 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, on Monday said that the resolution of the Kashmir dispute is essential for reducing tensions between Pakistan and India.
In an interview with a private news channel, the ambassador emphasized that Pakistan continues to urge the United Nations Security Council to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions.
He said that the unilateral and illegal actions taken by the Indian government on August 5, 2019, have no legal standing in the eyes of the international community and the United Nations.
"These illegal actions were rejected by the UN Secretary-General in his August 8 statement," he noted.
Ambassador Ahmad reiterated that all subsequent actions taken by India following the abrogation of Article 370 were unlawful.
He said that Pakistan’s position remains unchanged that the Kashmir issue must be the central point of dialogue with India.
He further said that India is under growing international pressure, and Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts are focused on pushing India to come to the table for meaningful talks on Kashmir.
