Open Menu

Turkmenistan Hosts UN Conference On Landlocked Developing Countries

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 02:30 AM

Turkmenistan hosts UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2025) The Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), starts on Tuesday in the city of Awaza, Turkmenistan.

More than 20 heads of state and government and some 3,000 delegates from international organisations, civil society, youth, academia and the private sector are expected to attend the conference which will run until August 8th.

There are 32 landlocked developing countries worldwide, home to over 500 million people.

Many are also among the world’s least developed countries, facing structural challenges such as high transport costs, limited market access and vulnerability to climate shocks, according to UN news.

Robust infrastructure and improved connectivity remain critical to overcoming these barriers, facilitating trade and integration into global markets.

The LLDC3 conference aims to promote global partnerships to accelerate inclusive and sustainable development.

Related Topics

World United Nations Civil Society Turkmenistan August Market From Government Million

Recent Stories

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

31 minutes ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

1 hour ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

2 hours ago
 UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

2 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

3 hours ago
Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

3 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

3 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

3 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

3 hours ago
 Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to ..

Over 2,000 events being organized across Sindh to mark "Ma'arka e Haq' celebrati ..

3 hours ago
 HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long fes ..

HU unfurls national flags, kicks off week long festivities

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East