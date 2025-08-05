Turkmenistan Hosts UN Conference On Landlocked Developing Countries
Published August 05, 2025
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2025) The Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), starts on Tuesday in the city of Awaza, Turkmenistan.
More than 20 heads of state and government and some 3,000 delegates from international organisations, civil society, youth, academia and the private sector are expected to attend the conference which will run until August 8th.
There are 32 landlocked developing countries worldwide, home to over 500 million people.
Many are also among the world’s least developed countries, facing structural challenges such as high transport costs, limited market access and vulnerability to climate shocks, according to UN news.
Robust infrastructure and improved connectivity remain critical to overcoming these barriers, facilitating trade and integration into global markets.
The LLDC3 conference aims to promote global partnerships to accelerate inclusive and sustainable development.
