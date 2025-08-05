- Home
11 Countries Announce Participation In Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian Competition In Al Ain
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2025 | 12:30 AM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2025) The Special Olympics International – middle East and North Africa (MENA) announced the participation of top Special Olympics athletes with intellectual disabilities, representing 11 countries, in the Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian Competition in Al Ain Region from 24-28 August 2025.
In a statement today, the Special Olympics MENA revealed the event's details and accompanying activities, confirming the participation of: the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Morocco, Iraq, Tunisia, Bahrain, and Iran.
The event is organised by Special Olympics UAE, in collaboration with Special Olympics MENA, under the patronage of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, with the support of the Abu Dhabi Police GHQ as the hosting partner, and the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation as a supporting partner.
Engineer Ayman Abdel Wahab, Regional President of Special Olympics MENA, stated that this inaugural event marks a pivotal moment and a qualitative step forward, given the significance of equestrian sports as one of the most prominent models of inclusive sports for elite Special Olympics athletes with intellectual disabilities from 11 national programmes.
