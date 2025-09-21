Dubai Police Opens Registration For UAE SWAT Challenge 2026
Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2025 | 04:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2025) Dubai Police has opened registration for the seventh edition of the UAE Swat Challenge, inviting special police units, rapid-intervention teams, and tactical squads from around the world to compete in Dubai from 7th to 11th February 2026. Teams can register via the official website www.uaeswatchallenge.com by completing the required details and uploads.
Brigadier Obaid Mubarak Al Ketbi, Director of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency for Organisation Security Affairs, and Chair of the Organising Committee, said the early registration window helps confirm participating teams and gives them time to prepare to peak performance. He noted the event has grown into one of the world’s leading tactical competitions for specialist police teams.
The sixth edition earned a Guinness World Records entry for the highest number of countries taking part in a tactical SWAT competition, with 46 nations and 103 teams.
The challenge promotes the exchange of expertise among tactical teams, showcases the latest global practices for rapid-intervention units, and measures efficiency and readiness to handle diverse scenarios. Brigadier Al Ketbi credited the competition’s progress to the guidance of Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and to the emphasis on best-practice planning and organisation.
International teams will compete across five events, with points awarded daily toward the overall title:
• Assault
• Tactical Operations
• Officer Rescue
• High Tower
• Obstacle Course
Each event tests tactical acumen, physical conditioning, and team skills.
The Organising Committee encourages specialist police teams to register early and prepare to compete and share expertise with peers from around the world.
Recent Stories
DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024
RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for Self-Driving Transport
'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace
UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit human error
Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at Beijing fair
'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in India
UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on Independence Day
TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Belize on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental pillar for building societies41 seconds ago
-
First National Forum for Medical Education, Training, Research launched in Abu Dhabi44 seconds ago
-
Dubai Police opens registration for UAE SWAT Challenge 202650 seconds ago
-
DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 202416 minutes ago
-
RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for Self-Driving Transport31 minutes ago
-
UN marks Peace Day with call to silence guns, end suffering31 minutes ago
-
UN High Seas Treaty secures 60 ratifications, set to enter into force in January 202646 minutes ago
-
'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace2 hours ago
-
UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit human error2 hours ago
-
Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at Beijing fair3 hours ago
-
'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in India3 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day4 hours ago