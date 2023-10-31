Open Menu

Under UAE President's Directives, Abu Dhabi International Airport To Be Renamed Zayed International Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2023 | 05:15 PM

Under UAE President&#039;s directives, Abu Dhabi International Airport to be renamed Zayed International Airport

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued directives to rename Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The new official name, Zayed International Airport, will take effect from 9th February 2024, coinciding with the official opening ceremony of the new Terminal A.

