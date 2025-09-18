Open Menu

Vietnam Sees Growth In European Investment Inflows

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Vietnam sees growth in European investment inflows

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2025) Vietnam is witnessing a steady rise in foreign direct investment (FDI) from Europe, with increasing businesses viewing the country as a strategic destination, particularly in clean energy, high technology, semiconductors and infrastructure.

Figures show that European investors channelled US$2.5 billion of FDI into Vietnam in 2022, climbing to US$3.

25 billion two years later, according to the Vietnam news Agency (VNA).

The continent now accounts for nearly 2,500 projects in the Southeast Asian country, with the Netherlands, France, Luxembourg and Germany together contributing around US$20 billion. The bulk of European capital has been directed towards processing and manufacturing at 36.3 percent, energy and gas at 20.7 percent, real estate at 11 percent, and information and communications at 6.6 percent.

