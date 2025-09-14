Open Menu

Young Emiratis Raise UAE Flag On Mount Kilimanjaro, Highest Peak In Africa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2025 | 04:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2025) TANZANIA, 14th September, 2025 (WAM) – In an inspiring achievement showing the spirit of determination and perseverance, a team of young Emiratis succeeded in reaching the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro, which stands at 5,895 meters and is the highest peak in Africa and one of the Seven Summits of the world, and raised the UAE flag on the summit.

What makes this accomplishment remarkable is not only reaching the summit, but also the two challenges the team faced with professionalism and resolve. The first was their choice of the Machame Route, the second most difficult path to the peak, which requires a high capacity to adapt to the mountainous environment and endure the long and demanding journey.

The second challenge lays in the planning and preparation, as the team members were not just climbers, but a conscious group that devoted their time and effort to preparing themselves mentally and physically in a way that matched the magnitude of the challenge.

This achievement reaffirms that the youth of the UAE are capable of overcoming the toughest challenges in various fields, carrying the nation’s flag with them in every accomplishment, and embodying a distinguished image of determination, creativity, and the ability to turn dreams into reality.

