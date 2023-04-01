14 workers die in gold mine collapse in Sudan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHARTOUM, Sudan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) –:Sudanese authorities on Saturday reported the death of 14 workers in the collapse of a gold mine north of the country.

The state news agency SUNA, citing a security official, said the bodies of four workers were recovered on Saturday from the collapsed mine in Wadi Halfa near Sudan's border with Egypt.

Nearly 20 trapped workers were rescued from the gold mine, the broadcaster said.

Witnesses cited the use of heavy machinery by the workers for the mine collapse on Thursday.

Incidents in gold mines are frequent in Sudan as workers use old equipment amid poor safety measures applied.

Sudan is a major gold producer and relies on it as a source of foreign revenues.

Nearly two million Sudanese illegally work in the sector of gold mining and produce around 80% of the country's gold production.