16 Killed In Cameroon Building Collapse: Firefighters

Faizan Hashmi Published July 24, 2023 | 02:00 AM

16 killed in Cameroon building collapse: firefighters

Yaound�, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :At least 16 people were killed and several more seriously injured on Sunday when a building collapsed in Cameroon's business hub Douala, firefighters said.

A three-year-old girl was among the victims and another three children are in intensive care, said hospital officials.

A senior fire brigade official told on condition of anonymity that the current death toll of 16 people was a provisional toll.

The four-storey block collapsed onto another residential building around 1:30 am (0030 GMT) in the north of the city.

Rescuers were searching through the wreckage for survivors.

"The situation is under control and firefighters are working to ensure no one remains under the rubble", said Littoral region governor Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua, who visited the site of the collapse.

Douala's Laquintinie hospital said it had taken in 13 patients and said two -- a girl of three and a young woman of 19 -- had died.

