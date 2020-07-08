UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

180 Men Extra-judicially Killed In Burkina Faso: HRW Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 11:40 AM

180 men extra-judicially killed in Burkina Faso: HRW report

Ouagadougou, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The bodies of at least 180 men found in northern Burkina Faso suggest they were extra-judicially executed by the army, Human Rights Watch said in a report.

The authorities have previously faced accusations of extrajudicial killings in the war against an insurgency that they have been waging since 2015.

The dead, who were men mostly from the Fulani and Peul ethnic groups -- communities targeted by the insurgents for recruitment -- were buried by residents of the northern town of Djibo between April and May.

"So many of the dead were blindfolded, had their hands tied up... and were shot in the head," one of the town's community leaders told Human Rights Watch (HRW) in the report released Wednesday.

"Mass graves containing at least 180 bodies have been discovered in recent months, and available evidence suggests the involvement of government security forces in extrajudicial mass killings," the international watchdog said.

HRW's Sahel director Corinne Dufka called for an urgent investigation into the deaths.

"Existing information points toward government security forces, so it's critical to have impartial investigations, evidence properly gathered, and families informed about what happened to their loved ones," she said in the report.

In response to the allegations, the government said it would open an inquiry.

Officials said these executions may have been committed by armed groups who used the uniforms and munitions of the army when they attack, according to HRW.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Army Djibo Burkina Faso April May 2015 From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 4,918 deaths with 237, 489 cases ..

9 minutes ago

UAE Press: UAE offers splendid model on women’s ..

42 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 8 July 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ethiopian FM discuss bilateral ..

10 hours ago

M/V SAFEEN TIGER makes maiden call at Khalifa Port

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.