21 Omani startups review projects for Saudi investors

Riyadh,, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :A total of 21 Omani startups have reviewed their projects for several capital venture funds, Saudi investors and crowdfunding platforms intending to sign investment deals between the two sides and enhance the competitiveness and growth of those startups.

The event was hosted by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monshaat) with the participation of the Omani-Saudi Business Council, Omani Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, and Oman's SMEs Development Authority.

The event enhances Saudi investment opportunities in Omani startups, facilitates their access to investors in their various fields, and promotes the growth of startups based on innovation and technology.

The startup owners made a brief presentation to investors on the project and the business plan, to receive investment and persuade investors to finance the startup, which could contribute to the expansion of those enterprises' business activity in other markets.

By hosting the event, Monshaat seeks to open the prospects of cooperation for entrepreneurship in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, access to investment opportunities and take advantage of successful pilot experiences in all GCC countries.

The event also aims to exchange expertise with stakeholders responsible for developing the sector, discussing its challenges, and learning about the financing opportunities available, as well as the most appropriate solutions to meet the challenges, encourage innovation and promote economic growth.