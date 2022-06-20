FUZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :East China's Fujian Province has evacuated nearly 220,000 people for torrential rain and rain-induced floods starting early this month.

Waterlogging, landslides, house damage and other disaster situations have been found in some regions of the province.

The maximum hourly rainfall was reported to reach 78.6 mm in Youyang Township of Xianyou County.

Fire rescue and forest fire brigades in Fujian have dispatched 878 rescuers.