73 pct of cancer cases in Mongolia diagnosed too late

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :A total of 5,981 people were diagnosed with cancer in Mongolia in 2021, local media reported Wednesday, citing data released by the National Statistics Office.

The office said that almost 73 percent were diagnosed too late, and 60 percent died less than a year after diagnosis.

As many as 4,559 people died of cancer last year, it said, adding that cancer has been the second leading cause of death in the country over the past decade.

Liver, gastric, esophageal and cervical cancers accounted for 75 percent of all the registered cases.

With a population of 3.4 million, Mongolia has launched nationwide health checkups from May to detect serious diseases early, such as cancers and cardiovascular diseases, to promote a healthy lifestyle and narrow the life expectancy gap between men and women.

Late diagnosis makes treatment less likely to succeed and reduces survival chances, the health ministry said in a statement, urging the public to actively participate in the checkups free of charge.