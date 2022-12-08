UrduPoint.com

Advisor RCSG Of King Salman Meets IOM DG

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Advisor RCSG of King Salman meets IOM DG

Geneva, , Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General (RCSG) of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah met in Geneva today with Director General of International Organization for Migration (IOM) Antonio Vitorino, on the sidelines of the Global Refugee Forum.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed means of enhancing cooperation to serve refugees and displaced persons around the world, and issues of common concern related to humanitarian and relief affairs.

Both sides underlined the strong strategic relationship between KSrelief and IOM, which contributed to alleviating the suffering of refugees and displaced persons.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

