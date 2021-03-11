Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe second Test scoreboard

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Scores after second day's play in the second Test between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday: Afghanistan 1st innings (overnight 307-3) Ibrahim Zadran c Raza b Burl 72 Javed Ahmadi c Williams b Nyauchi 4 Rahmat Shah run out 23 Hashmatullah Shahidi not out 200 Asghar Afghan lbw b Raza 164 Nasir Jamal not out 55 Extras: (b16, lb1, nb5, w5) 27 Total: (160.4 overs; for four wkts dec) 545 Still to bat: Afsar Zazai, Amir Hamza, Sayed Shirzad, Rashid Khan, Shahidullah Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Ahmadi), 2-56 (Rahmat), 3-121 (Zadran), 4-428 (Asghar) Bowling: Muzarabani 26-5-62-0 (1w), Nyauchi 24-4-102-1 (w2, nb1), Tiripano 20.

4-1-83-0 (2w, 4nb), Raza 31-4-79-1, Williams 30-4-97-0, Burl 20-1-69-1, Madhevere 9-0-36-0 Zimbabwe Ist innings Prince Masvaure not out 29 Kevin Kasuza not out 14 Extras: (lb6, w1) 7 Total: (overs 17; for no wkt) 50 Still to bat: Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Tarisai Musakanda, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Victor Nyauchi Bowling: Shirzad 4-0-11-0 (1w), Hamza 8-0-18-0, Rashid 5-1-15-0 Toss: Afghanistan Umpires: Ahmed Shah Pakteen (AFG) and Aleem Dar (PAK)tv umpire: Ahmed Shah Durrani (AFG)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)