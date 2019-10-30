AFP 1900 GMT News Advisory

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Duty Editor: Frankie Taggart Tel: +1 202 414 0544 -- TOP STORIES -- + Britain set for pre-Christmas election + New witness rocks Trump impeachment probe + Lebanon government falls after street protests + Ukraine, separatists launch troop withdrawal + Nepali climber claims 14-peak record Britain-EU-Brexit-politics,WRAP LONDON Britain looks set for a pre-Christmas election after the main opposition Labour party backs Prime Minister Boris Johnson's push for an early vote to try to overcome the lengthening political deadlock over Brexit.

700 words 2000 GMT by Alice Ritchie and Dmitry Zaks. Picture. Video. Live video. Graphic Also moved: Britain-EU-Brexit-politics-vote,REAX US-politics-Congress-Trump-impeachment,WRAP WASHINGTON A new witness in the impeachment investigation of Donald Trump rocks the White House with testimony that he personally witnessed officials pressuring Ukraine to provide political help to the US president.

650 words 2100 GMT by Paul Handley. Picture. Video Ukraine-Russia-conflict-troops,WRAP KIEV The Ukrainian army and Moscow-backed separatists begin to withdraw forces from a key area in the war-torn east ahead of a high-stakes summit with Russia.

600 words 2000 GMT by Dmytro Gorshkov Lebanon-politics,WRAP BEIRUT Lebanon's prime minister submits his government's resignation, bowing to nearly two weeks of unprecedented nationwide protests against corruption and sectarianism.

750 words 2000 GMT by Hashem Osseiran. Video. Picture. Graphic Moved: Lebanon-politics-protests,SCENE Lebanon-politics-Hariri,PROFILE Lebanon-politics-demonstration-Hariri,CHRONO Also moving: Lebanon-politics-protest,FACTS Nepal-mountaineering,WRAP KATHMANDU A Nepali mountaineer smashes the speed record for summiting the world's 14 highest peaks, racing up all "8000ers" in just six months and six days, according to organisers.

650 words moved by Paavan Mathema. Picture. File video. Graphic Also moved: Nepal-mountaineering-Purja,PROFILE -- SYRIA SPECIAL REPORT -- A multimedia team of AFP journalists was given rare access to a prison in northeastern Syria where Kurdish forces are holding thousands of suspected Islamic State group jihadists from dozens of countries.

We are moving the following stories along with a large photo file from the prison and a long video edit of images shot inside.

Syria-conflict-IS-prison,SCENE HASAKEH PROVINCE, Syria Behind the steel door, the cell is as packed as their eyes are empty -- haggard, scrawny prisoners in orange jumpsuits lying head-to-toe cover every inch of floor space.

1,000 words moved by Rouba el-Husseini. Video. Picture Also moved: Syria-conflict-IS-prisoners,FACTS Syria-conflict-IS-prison,PHOTOESSAY -- AMERICAS -- US-California-fires,WRAP LOS ANGELES Fire crews battle to contain two major blazes in California as authorities warn that another windstorm carrying dangerous gusts of up to 70 miles per hour threatens further havoc.

600 words 1930 GMT by Jocelyne Zablit. Picture. Video US-California-fire-SodaRock,SCENE SANTA ROSA, California As firefighters extinguish the last embers, artist Wade Hoefer points to the ruins of his studio. "I lost my whole life there," he says.

600 words moved by Julie Jammot. Picture. Video Venezuela-migration-UN-EU-US,WRAP BRUSSELS President Nicolas Maduro's government on Tuesday sharply criticised a UN-EU conference on Venezuela's refugee crisis, calling it a "hypocritical" exercise by countries seeking to isolate Caracas.

550 words 2000 GMT by Marc Burleigh -- EUROPE -- Germany-politics,FOCUS BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel faces renewed pressure from within her Christian Democrats after the centre-right party was beaten by the populist, far-right AfD in a weekend state election.

600 words moved by Yacine Le Forestier. File picture. File video -- MIDEAST -- Syria-conflict-Turkey-Kurds,WRAP BEIRUT The armies of Syria and Turkey trade deadly fire for the first time since Ankara launched an anti-Kurdish offensive in early October, as Russia announced Kurdish forces had withdrawn from the border area.

700 words 2000 GMT by Tony Gamal-Gabriel. Video. Picture Syria-conflict-Turkey-Kurds-Baghdadi,FOCUS WASHINGTON The hunt for Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi took five months, including DNA testing on his underwear. When US forces closed in, it was all over as he detonated his suicide vest, killing himself and three children.

550 words moved by Shaun Tandon. File picture -- AFRICA -- Cameroon-landslide,WRAP YAOUNDE At least 33 people are killed after their houses were swept away in a landslide caused by torrential rain in the western Cameroon city of Bafoussam, as rescuers battle to find any survivors.

400 words 2030 GMT. Graphic -- ASIA -- India-Kashmir-Pakistan-conflict SRINAGAR Unidentified gunmen shoot dead five migrant labourers in Indian-administered Kashmir, police say, in the bloodiest incident since New Delhi moved to strip the region of its autonomy.

500 words moved -- business -- US-aviation-politics-Boeing,WRAP WASHINGTON Boeing chief executive Dennis Muilenburg faces a barrage of criticism from US lawmakers at a jammed hearing on the company's commitment to safety as family members of victims of two deadly MAX 737 crashes look on.

700 words 2100 GMT by Luc Olinga with John Biers in New York. Picture. Video US-politics-market-vote-Warren,FOCUS NEW YORK With plans to raise taxes on the rich, break up tech giants and tighten regulation on banks and other corporations, Elizabeth Warren is making Wall Street increasingly nervous.

700 words 2000 GMT by Daniel Hoffman US-automobile-earnings-GM,WRAP NEW YORK General Motors reports better-than-expected quarterly earnings on strong auto sales but trims its full-year forecast after a lengthy strike that ended last week.

500 words 2030 GMT by John Biers Saudi-politics-investment-summit,WRAP RIYADH Saudi Arabia draws top finance moguls and political leaders to its Davos-style investment summit, in stark contrast to last year when outrage over critic Jamal Khashoggi's murder sparked a mass boycott.

750 words moved by Anuj Chopra. Picture. Video Also moved: Saudi-tourism-economy,FOCUS -- sports -- RugbyU-WC-2019-ENG-RSA-Wilkinson TOKYO England's World Cup-winning former fly-half Jonny Wilkinson has warned against getting embroiled in a tight "arm wrestle" against a "smothering" South Africa side in Saturday's Rugby World Cup final.

600 words moved by Richard Carter. File picture Also moved: RugbyU-WC-2019-ENG-RSA-Mtawarira RugbyU-WC-2019-ENG-Vunipola RugbyU-WC-2019-ENG-RSA-Kolbe RugbyU-WC-2019-WorldRugby-ENG-NZL-haka -- ENTERTAINMENT -- US-Lifestyle-IT-entertainment-consumers,FOCUS LOS ANGELES Consumers will foot the bill as the television streaming war heats up, experts say, with diehard fans expected to pay close to $400 a month if they want to watch their favorite shows.

750 words moved by Javier Tovar Also moved: US-lifestyle-entertainment-internet-streaming,FOCUS afp