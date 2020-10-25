Ajoka Theater to start drama writing course from Oct 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Ajoka Theater Pakistan will start course titled "Pakistan's Premiere Dramatic Writing Course" to develop scripts for screen and theater from October 31.

The two month long course would focus on writing skills in conceiving, developing and refining writing for theater and screen and to discover and develop writing talent, An official of Ajoka has said that the instructor will be most famous personality from Pakistan's most published playwright, pride of performance winner & former Deputy MD ptv Shahid Nadeem.

He said that the course outline will shed light on that in this day and age, and with fast changing developments in entertainment industry, there is a serious lack of good, viable and creative writers.

From the intricacies of character development to the subtleties of plot progression, the course will explore developing scripts for Theatre and Screen,culminating with a performance of your writings in front of a live online audience,he stated.

He said that exclusive individual mentoring sessions will also be conducted as per student requirement.

He said that classes would start from October 31 and on every Sunday class will be conducted during 3: p.m. and for Registration pl click the link mentioned below, https://forms.gle/3PvKGDYeLuFoPjwu7.

