Argentine stock exchange crashes by 30% after Macri vote defeat

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :The Buenos Aires stock exchange kept tumbling on Monday as it crashed by 30 percent on the back of liberal President Mauricio Macri's crushing defeat in party primaries over the weekend.

The Merval index, which had already plunged 10 percent on opening, kept falling following the unexpectedly poor showing from the business-friendly Macri in Sunday's vote, which effectively acted as a pre-election opinion poll.