Assistant Finance Minister Meets with WHO Director General

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Assistant Minister of Finance for Macro-Fiscal Policies and International Relations Abdulmohsen bin Saad Al-Khalaf met here today with Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus.

The meeting dealt with ways to enhance cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the WHO through the Group of Twenty (G20), and to enhance global dialogue and cooperation on issues related to public health in general.

The meeting also reviewed the progress made by the Group of Twenty by establishing a fund for financial intermediation to prevent and prepare for epidemics (Pandemic Fund) and the pivotal role of the World Health Organization in this regard.