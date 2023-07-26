Open Menu

At Least 23 Killed In Senegal Bus Crash

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 06:40 PM

At least 23 killed in Senegal bus crash

Dakar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Twenty-three people died Wednesday when a bus crashed in northern Senegal, President Macky Sall announced on social media.

"I call for even more caution on the road", Sall said in a message posted on Twitter.

Earlier, a national fire brigade official and a first responder told AFP that 22 people had died and 52 others were injured.

The accident happened in the village of Ngeune Sarre in Louga region, they said.

They did not specify the cause or time of the accident.

Interior Minister Antoine Felix Abdoulaye Diome was on his way to the accident site, a staffer told AFP.

In January, 19 people were killed and 24 injured in a collision in the same area, near Louga.

The previous week, around 40 people died in a bus collision in the centre of Senegal.

That tragedy, on January 8, prompted a wave of criticism against authorities over the frequency of accidents on Senegal's roads, and the lack of action taken to prevent them.

The government responded by announcing a long list of measures, including a ban on overnight bus journeys. But transport professionals said that many of the measures were unrealistic.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Social Media Twitter Road Died Louga Same Senegal SITE January Government

Recent Stories

NMDC Group doubles first half net profit to AED 88 ..

NMDC Group doubles first half net profit to AED 881mn

28 minutes ago
 Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in West Ban ..

Palestinian killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank: ministry

3 minutes ago
 Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader ..

Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader in Ankara

3 minutes ago
 11th Million&#039;s Poet show opens for registrati ..

11th Million&#039;s Poet show opens for registration

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Chamber promotes local busines ..

Dubai International Chamber promotes local businesses with launch of Global Expa ..

1 hour ago
 Hirschi victorious at Ordizia Classic in Spain

Hirschi victorious at Ordizia Classic in Spain

1 hour ago
National Guard Command marks World Drowning Preven ..

National Guard Command marks World Drowning Prevention Day

2 hours ago
 Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first d ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first dual-fuel ultra-large container ..

3 hours ago
 World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season ..

World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season 2 in December 2023

4 hours ago
 HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startu ..

HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startups in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic pa ..

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic partnership with A.P. Moller Cap ..

5 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participate ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participates in Cambodia International Le ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous