Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 14 May 2024
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 14 May 2024 is 238,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 204,740.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 14 May 2024 is 238,800 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 204,740.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 218,888 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 187,677.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 238,800
|Rs 218,888
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 204,740
|Rs 187,677
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 20,474
|Rs 18,768
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
