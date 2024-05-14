Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences At FCCU
The inaugural sessionwas graced by esteemed speakers, including Dr. Jonathan Addleton, Rector of Forman Christian College (A Chartered University). Dr. Addleton underscored the paramount importance of journalist safety in today’s media landscape, setting a profound tone for the workshop.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2024) The Journalist Safety Training of Trainers (TOT) Workshop kicked off at Forman Christian College University (FCCU), Lahore on Monday.
Running from May 13th to May 16th, 2024, the workshop is organized by the faculty of Humanities FCCU in collaboration with Oslo Metropolitan University, Norway.
The workshop aims to equip participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to ensure the safety and well-being of journalists in their professional endeavors.
A diverse group of participants from academia and journalism across Pakistan have converged at FCCU for this significant event. Led by Abeer Saady, Trainer, and Media consultant at OsloMet University, the workshop features notable figures such as Altaf Ullah Khan, Dean of Humanities, and Asma Basharat, Lecturer at the Department of Computer Science, both from FCCU.
Following suit, Dr. Altaf Ullah Khan, Dean of Humanities at FCCU, expressed his gratitude to all participants for their commitment to promoting journalist safety. He urged active participation and engagement in the workshop’s discussions and activities, reaffirming FCCU’s dedication to fostering a culture of safety and professionalism in journalism.
The workshop was formally initiated by Dr. Syed Saqib Saleem, Assistant Professor in the Department of Mass Communication at Forman Christian College, marking a significant milestone in advancing journalist safety practices.
The event promises to be enriching and productive, with participants poised to acquire invaluable skills and insights to safeguard journalists in their crucial role of disseminating information to the public.
