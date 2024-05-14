Open Menu

Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences At FCCU

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 14, 2024 | 10:13 AM

Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU

The inaugural sessionwas graced by esteemed speakers, including Dr. Jonathan Addleton, Rector of Forman Christian College (A Chartered University). Dr. Addleton underscored the paramount importance of journalist safety in today’s media landscape, setting a profound tone for the workshop.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2024) The Journalist Safety Training of Trainers (TOT) Workshop kicked off at Forman Christian College University (FCCU), Lahore on Monday.

Running from May 13th to May 16th, 2024, the workshop is organized by the faculty of Humanities FCCU in collaboration with Oslo Metropolitan University, Norway.

The workshop aims to equip participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to ensure the safety and well-being of journalists in their professional endeavors.

A diverse group of participants from academia and journalism across Pakistan have converged at FCCU for this significant event. Led by Abeer Saady, Trainer, and Media consultant at OsloMet University, the workshop features notable figures such as Altaf Ullah Khan, Dean of Humanities, and Asma Basharat, Lecturer at the Department of Computer Science, both from FCCU.

The inaugural sessionwas graced by esteemed speakers, including Dr. Jonathan Addleton, Rector of Forman Christian College (A Chartered University). Dr. Addleton underscored the paramount importance of journalist safety in today’s media landscape, setting a profound tone for the workshop.

Following suit, Dr. Altaf Ullah Khan, Dean of Humanities at FCCU, expressed his gratitude to all participants for their commitment to promoting journalist safety. He urged active participation and engagement in the workshop’s discussions and activities, reaffirming FCCU’s dedication to fostering a culture of safety and professionalism in journalism.

The workshop was formally initiated by Dr. Syed Saqib Saleem, Assistant Professor in the Department of Mass Communication at Forman Christian College, marking a significant milestone in advancing journalist safety practices.

The event promises to be enriching and productive, with participants poised to acquire invaluable skills and insights to safeguard journalists in their crucial role of disseminating information to the public.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Norway Oslo May Christian Media Event All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘s ..

Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’

11 hours ago
 Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid ..

Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil

11 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

11 hours ago
 ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on ..

ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats

11 hours ago
N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-see ..

N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda

11 hours ago
 UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls f ..

UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls for probe

11 hours ago
 ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GP ..

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GPT-4o

11 hours ago
 22 people still missing as S.Africa building colla ..

22 people still missing as S.Africa building collapse death toll rises

11 hours ago
 Dazzling auroras fade from skies as sunspot turns ..

Dazzling auroras fade from skies as sunspot turns away

11 hours ago
 Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liqu ..

Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liquor

11 hours ago

More Stories From Education