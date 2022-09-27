At least 76 people killed in Iran protest crackdown: NGO

Paris, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Iranian authorities' crackdown on protests following the death of Mahsa Amini has left at least 76 people dead, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO said on Monday.

"We call on the international community to decisively and unitedly take practical steps to stop the killing and torture of protesters," said IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, adding that video footage and death certificates obtained by the group showed "live ammunition is being directly fired at protesters." It said deaths have been recorded in 14 provinces in Iran, with the highest number, 25, recorded in the northern Mazandaran province on the Caspian Sea.

Three deaths have been recorded in Tehran, it said.

IHR also said "most families have been forced to quietly bury their loved ones at night and pressured against holding public funerals.

"Many families were threatened with legal charges if they publicised their deaths." According to Iran's official toll, 41 people have been killed including several members of the security forces.

Amini's death following her arrest by morality police sparked nationwide demonstrations.

The 22-year-old had been arrested for allegedly breaching Iran's strict rules on hijab headscarves and modest clothing.