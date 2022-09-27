UrduPoint.com

At Least 76 People Killed In Iran Protest Crackdown: NGO

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2022 | 01:00 AM

At least 76 people killed in Iran protest crackdown: NGO

Paris, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Iranian authorities' crackdown on protests following the death of Mahsa Amini has left at least 76 people dead, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO said on Monday.

"We call on the international community to decisively and unitedly take practical steps to stop the killing and torture of protesters," said IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, adding that video footage and death certificates obtained by the group showed "live ammunition is being directly fired at protesters." It said deaths have been recorded in 14 provinces in Iran, with the highest number, 25, recorded in the northern Mazandaran province on the Caspian Sea.

Three deaths have been recorded in Tehran, it said.

IHR also said "most families have been forced to quietly bury their loved ones at night and pressured against holding public funerals.

"Many families were threatened with legal charges if they publicised their deaths." According to Iran's official toll, 41 people have been killed including several members of the security forces.

Amini's death following her arrest by morality police sparked nationwide demonstrations.

The 22-year-old had been arrested for allegedly breaching Iran's strict rules on hijab headscarves and modest clothing.

Related Topics

Dead Police Iran Threatened Tehran

Recent Stories

Lebanon Expects Israel's Final Decision on Maritim ..

Lebanon Expects Israel's Final Decision on Maritime Border by End of Month - Sou ..

20 minutes ago
 Amir Muqam describes Dar as successful finance min ..

Amir Muqam describes Dar as successful finance minister

20 minutes ago
 Imran to face punishment in 'Toshakhana' case: Ran ..

Imran to face punishment in 'Toshakhana' case: Rana Sana Ullah

20 minutes ago
 US Welcomes Engagement by Companies Interested in ..

US Welcomes Engagement by Companies Interested in Iran Internet Freedom Push - S ..

22 minutes ago
 Italy takes step into unknown with far-right win

Italy takes step into unknown with far-right win

22 minutes ago
 Mian Javed Latif summoned on alleged occupation of ..

Mian Javed Latif summoned on alleged occupation of state land

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.