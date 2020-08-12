UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia's Wage Growth Slumps To Worth In 23 Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Australia's wage growth slumps to worth in 23 years

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Australia's wage growth slumped to its lowest level in 23 years, with some industries suffering significant pay cuts in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) revealed on Wednesday that the national Wage price Index (WPI) rose by just 0.2 percent in the June financial quarter, for an overall 1.8 percent increase over 12 months.

Both figures are the lowest since the ABS started recording in 1997.

"The June 2020 quarter was the first full period in which COVID-19 social and business restrictions were captured in the WPI," head of Price Statistics at the ABS, Andrew Tomadini explained.

Modest wage growth in the June quarter was largely confined to the public sector which saw a 0.6 percent lift, compared with 0.1 percent in the private sector as businesses adjusted to COVID-19.

"The fall in private sector wages is mainly due to a number of large wage reductions across senior executive and higher paid jobs," Tomadini said.

At industry level. scientific and technical service, construction and real estate services saw the highest proportions of wage reductions.

Related Topics

Business Price June 2020 Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

Bayern Munich academy employee investigated over r ..

10 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday

10 minutes ago

PAF to launch national song 'Mera Junoon' on Indep ..

10 minutes ago

Montenegrin Opposition Criticizes Belarus for 'Per ..

10 minutes ago

Moldovan Gov't Seeks Extra Funds to Help Farmers A ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 12 Aug 2 ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.