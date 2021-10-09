Cameroon beat Mozambique in World Cup qualifier

YAOUNDE, Oct. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon thrashed the Mambas of Mozambique 3-1 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup African qualification Group D match on Friday.

Three headers, two of them from Maxim Choupo-Moting and another from Karl Toko Ekambi, gifted Cameroon the victory at the Japoma Stadium in Cameroon's commercial hub of Douala on Friday evening.

With the win, Cameroon collected six points, one behind group leader Cote d'Ivoire who had earlier beaten Malawi 3-0.

Last month, Cameroon lost 2-1 to Cote d'Ivoire, while Mozambique lost 1-0 to Malawi.