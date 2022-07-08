UrduPoint.com

Cameroon's Mushroom Growers Looking Beyond The Kitchen

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Bafoussam, Cameroon, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Grilled on skewers, dried or used in hair oil: farmers at Bafoussam in western Cameroon are seeking to take the lowly mushroom, grown on agricultural waste, beyond the kitchen.

Fungiculture, or the cultivation of edible mushrooms, is long-developed in the West, while China has become by far the world's largest producer.

But it remains very rare in Africa, despite the advantages of being almost free and supplying "clean" food by recycling waste.

Cameroonians are particularly fond of mushrooms but have to wait for the rainy season to identify and gather the edible fungi in the wilds of the west-central African country.

In Bafoussam, capital of the Western region and fifth largest city, Jean-Claude Youbi saw an opportunity to exploit, like other small farmers around the nation of 28 million inhabitants.

Youbi grows thousands of oyster mushrooms in a darkened room of the Common Initiatives Group - GIC Champignon - which he launched with associates in Maetur, a district of Bafoussam, four years ago.

"We are in the mushroom house of our GIC," Youbi announces proudly amid the rows on rows of fungi growing on shelves on agricultural waste packaged in plastic bags.

"Some, like these, have passed the harvest period," says one of his associates, Patrick Yaptieu, pushing aside a pile of mushrooms which have turned from the desired white colour to a yellowish hue. He then puts the good harvest of the day in bags headed for the GIC shop, near the city centre.

A kilo of oyster mushrooms sells in Bafoussam for 2,000 CFA francs (just over three Euros / $3.11), while it costs up to 3,500 CFA in Yaounde, the capital, or Douala, the main port and economic capital.

