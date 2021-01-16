UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Carbon Monoxide Leak Kills Five At Italy Care Home

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Carbon monoxide leak kills five at Italy care home

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Five residents of a retirement home near the Italian capital Rome were found dead on Saturday after a suspected carbon monoxide leak, police said.

"Unfortunately there are five dead, then there are also five other residents in a serious condition and two care workers, a total of seven people in hospital," police told AFP.

The morning team of carers at the home, some 30 kilometres (19 miles) south of Rome, raised the alarm after discovering 12 people unconscious.

The five surviving residents are being treated at a nearby hospital and the two care assistants have been transferred to a hospital in Rome.

They all had symptoms linked to carbon monoxide poisoning, according to a press release from the Anti-Covid Crisis Unit of the Lazio region.

The statement said nine residents and three employees had tested positive for coronavirus this week and had been due to be transferred for specialised Covid-19 treatment on Saturday morning.

Related Topics

Dead Police Rome All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwai ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait

1 hour ago

Informational briefing of the Minister of Foreign ..

1 hour ago

PML-N is responsible for seizure of PIA airline by ..

1 hour ago

Govt to write to Broadsheet to know more about Naw ..

2 hours ago

Goswami’s chat with Partho exposes Indian PM Mod ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.