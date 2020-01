(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DAVOS: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Ahmet alik, Chairman of alik Holding called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Davos, on the sidelines of WEF Annual Meeting 2020.

Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, SAPM Syed Zulfiqar Abbasi, SAPM Dr.

Moeed Yusuf, Ambassador at large on Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui were also present.

alik Holdings is a Turkish company and operates in energy, construction and real estate, textile, mining, finance, telecom and digital sectors. It is an approved lead company for TAP transmission line project.