China land port sees steady container throughput in Q1

HOHHOT, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The land port of Erenhot in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region saw the container throughput handled via the China-Europe freight train service exceed 60,000 TEUs in the first quarter of this year.

The Erenhot Port is the largest land port on the border between China and Mongolia, serving 45 China-Europe freight train routes.

To further enhance the transport efficiency of China-Europe freight trains, the port has been making efforts to simplify procedures, according to China Railway Hohhot Bureau Group Co., Ltd.

Launched in 2011, the China-Europe freight train service is considered a significant part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to boost trade between China and BRI countries. The service has remained a reliable transportation channel amid the coronavirus outbreak.