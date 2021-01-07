China puts large UAV into use for ecological protection

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LANZHOU, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :China on Thursday put a large unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) into use for artificial precipitation in northwest China's Gansu Province.

The large UAV, Ganlin-1, meaning sweet rain in Chinese, took off from Jinchuan airport in Gansu's city of Jinchang at 3:24 p.

m. Thursday.

This innovative move in ecological protection marked the launch of China's first large UAV-based weather modification system, filling the country's gap in the field.