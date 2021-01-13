UrduPoint.com
China To Expand COVID-19 Vaccination To Above 60

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :China will expand the target population for COVID-19 vaccination to include elderly people aged over 60 years old, a health official said Wednesday.

The expansion is due to increasing data from clinical research on vaccines, a growing supply of vaccines, and the need to better control the outbreak, said Wang Bin, an official with the National Health Commission, at a press conference.

"The current vaccination campaign covers people aged 18 to 59 who are at a higher risk of infection and transmission," Wang said.

At present, the key groups receiving vaccines include people engaged in the handling of imported cold-chain products, customs officers, medical workers, and those working in public transport, the official added.

