China's Seed ID Technology To Be Introduced In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2022 | 03:30 PM

China's seed ID technology to be introduced in Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Wuhan Qingfa Hesheng Seed Co. Ltd signed a letter of intent with Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) this month on promoting MNP marker technology in Pakistan, a method to identify plant varieties.

The method, developed by Jianghan University, China, can identify seed varieties at the molecular level and construct the DNA database of seeds, thus helping better protect owners' Intellectual Property rights and reducing the counterfeit and adulteration of seeds.

According to Zhou Xusheng, Director of Pakistan business of the company, fake, low-quality seeds have been undermining Pakistan's crop production. With MNP marker method, the authenticity of seeds will be detected more easily and efficiently, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

For imported germ plasm resources, the technology can quickly clarify the intellectual property owners, distinguish essentially derived varieties from counterfeits, and encourage innovation in the seed industry.

This MNP technology can be applied to multiple crops, be it vegetative or generative propagation, such as potato, sugar cane, rice, maize, soybean, cotton, peanut, millet, and vegetable crops etc.

Moreover, according to Zhou, it will facilitate new variety approval, guide seed breeding, and promote seed quality and protection.

