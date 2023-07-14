Open Menu

China's Small Nuclear Reactor Core Pass Factory Acceptance Test

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2023 | 05:20 PM

China's small nuclear reactor core pass factory acceptance test

DALIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) --:The core module of the world's first commercial small modular reactor (SMR) completes its factory acceptance test on Thursday, marking a breakthrough in the technological innovation of SMR in China.

The reactor, also known as the Linglong One, is a multi-purpose small modular pressurized water reactor self-developed by the China National Nuclear Corporation.

The core module is the key equipment of the Linglong One, independently designed, developed, and purchased by the Nuclear Power Institute of China.

It includes pressure vessels, steam generators, and other components. Through independent innovation, researchers made breakthroughs in many key technologies, enabling the core module to realize engineering applications and pass the final acceptance smoothly, said Wu Qiong, an official from the Dalian Nuclear Power Petrochemical Corporation affiliated with the First Heavy Industry Group.

