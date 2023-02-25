UrduPoint.com

Chinese-funded Course Helps Protect Cultural Heritages In Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Chinese-funded course helps protect cultural heritages in Afghanistan

Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :In central Afghanistan's Bamyan Valley, where stands the famous Buddhas of Bamyan, Mohammad Ali Hasanyar was teaching local kids how to preserve the world's invaluable civilization in front of the Buddha site.

Bamyan province is famous for many cultural heritages, particularly the two widely-known giant Buddhas. The 53-meter and 35-meter tall Buddha statues, with thousands of caves for monk statues around them, are more than 1,500 years old -- reminders of the Buddhist civilization in the region.

In 2003, the cultural landscape and archaeological remains of the Bamyan Valley was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

However, due to years of war and economic hardships, locals, many of whom even moved into caves, know little about the nearby World Cultural Heritage.

Hasanyar, in his 30s, is a local archaeologist. His courses are founded and guided by a group of young scholars from China's Peking University, Lanzhou University, Wenzhou University, the Central academy of Fine Arts, and the Hong Kong-based non-profit Friends of Dunhuang.

According to Shao Xuecheng, a member of Friends of Dunhuang, kids from impoverished families were invited to attend the training activities on relevant knowledge by distributing bread.

"Thirty-seven students have been registered in the archeology course, which meets once a week, and the students are taught how to preserve ancient civilization and cultural heritages," Hasanyar told Xinhua.

Hasanyar thought these Chinese-funded courses are a good way to build public awareness of cultural heritage protection.

"It is a very important project because if we want to create a mentality in the society to protect cultural heritages, we have to start with children first," he said.

"I like coming here very much since our teacher has taught us a lot about the Buddha site," Hamida, 12, said after class. "I know that these are world cultural heritages and need to be protected now."In addition, with specific suggestions and financial support from Chinese scholars, most of the caves near the Buddha site have been officially numbered and installed with introduction nameplates.

Expressing gratitude to the Chinese scholars, the provincial director for Information and Culture of Bamyan province, Saifulrahman Mohammadi, told Xinhua, "Chinese scholars have done a good job in preserving cultural heritages here and we are thankful to them."

Related Topics

Afghanistan World China Fine Job Young Dunhuang Wenzhou Lanzhou SITE From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs organizes awareness workshops on sel ..

Dubai Customs organizes awareness workshops on self-audit service to clients

4 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs hosts “Future Foresight Forum” i ..

Dubai Customs hosts “Future Foresight Forum” in conjunction with “UAE Inno ..

7 minutes ago
 OIC Dispatches a Mission to Nigeria to Observe Pre ..

OIC Dispatches a Mission to Nigeria to Observe Presidential and National Assembl ..

9 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on Nati ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

10 minutes ago
 Secretary Livestock M Masood Anwar paid visits UVA ..

Secretary Livestock M Masood Anwar paid visits UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki

13 minutes ago
 Dera Ghazi Khan Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bas ..

Dera Ghazi Khan Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir Visits DG Khan e-Khidmat C ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.