Chinese mainland reports six new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported six new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all reported in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Also newly reported were 28 imported cases, of which seven were reported in Guangdong, six in Shanghai, five in Yunnan, three in Sichuan, two each in Tianjin and Zhejiang, and one each in Jiangsu, Fujian and Shaanxi.

One suspected case that arrived from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai on Saturday as well.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the day.

A total of 6,256 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Saturday. Among them, 5,943 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 313 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 91,428 by Saturday, including 459 patients still receiving treatment, 13 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 86,333 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Saturday.

A total of 18 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all of whom arrived from abroad. There were a total of 382 asymptomatic cases, of whom 360 were imported, under medical observation by Saturday.

By the end of Saturday, 11,877 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 52 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 12,746 cases, including 411 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,595 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 51 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,133 had been discharged in Taiwan.