Chinese scientists develop first superionic hydride ion conductor at ambient conditions

BEIJING, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) --:Chinese scientists have developed the first superionic hydride ion conductor at ambient conditions, according to the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics under the Chinese academy of Sciences.

With strong reducibility and high redox potential, the hydride ion (H-) is a reactive hydrogen species and an energy carrier.

Materials that conduct pure H- at ambient conditions will be enablers of advanced clean energy storage and electrochemical conversion technologies.

Several H- conductors have already been developed in recent years, but none of the materials could achieve superionic conduction at ambient conditions.

The research team targeted the structure and morphology of trihydrides - hydrides containing three atoms of hydrogen per molecule - of certain rare earth elements (REHx), including Lanthanum (La), according to a research paper published in the journal Nature.