Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Chinese Scientists Develop First Superionic Hydride Ion Conductor At Ambient Conditions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Chinese scientists develop first superionic hydride ion conductor at ambient conditions

BEIJING, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) --:Chinese scientists have developed the first superionic hydride ion conductor at ambient conditions, according to the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics under the Chinese academy of Sciences.

With strong reducibility and high redox potential, the hydride ion (H-) is a reactive hydrogen species and an energy carrier.

Materials that conduct pure H- at ambient conditions will be enablers of advanced clean energy storage and electrochemical conversion technologies.

Several H- conductors have already been developed in recent years, but none of the materials could achieve superionic conduction at ambient conditions.

The research team targeted the structure and morphology of trihydrides - hydrides containing three atoms of hydrogen per molecule - of certain rare earth elements (REHx), including Lanthanum (La), according to a research paper published in the journal Nature.

Related Topics

China Dalian

Recent Stories

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation hold ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation holds Ramadan Iftar with hundreds ..

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrea ..

Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrease in workplace injury frequen ..

15 minutes ago
 InstaShop supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ ..

InstaShop supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign

15 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers

60 minutes ago
 ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs1 ..

ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs1312b

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges all stakeholders to respect rule ..

PM Shehbaz urges all stakeholders to respect rule of law

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.