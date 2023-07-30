Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the fifth Test between England and Australia at The Oval on Saturday: England 1st Innings 283 (H Brook 85; M Starc 4-82) Australia 1st Innings 295 (S Smith 71; C Woakes 3-61) England 2nd Innings Z.

Crawley c Smith b Cummins 73 B. Duckett c Carey b Starc 42 B. Stokes c Cummins b Murphy 42 J. Root b Murphy 91 H. Brook c Carey b Hazlewood 7 J. Bairstow c Carey b Starc 78 M. Ali c Hazlewood b Starc 29 C.

Woakes c Khawaja b Starc 1 M. Wood c Marsh b Murphy 9 S. Broad not out 2 J.

Anderson not out 8 Extras (lb4, nb3) 7 Total (9 wkts, 80 overs, 392 mins) 389 Fall of wickets: 1-79 (Duckett), 2-140 (Crawley), 3-213 (Stokes), 4-222 (Brook), 5-332 (Root), 6-360 (Bairstow), 7-364 (Woakes), 8-375 (Ali), 9-379 (Wood) Bowling: Starc 19-2-94-4; Hazlewood 15-0-67-1 (1nb); Cummins 16-0-79-1 (1nb); Marsh 8-0-35-0 (1nb); Murphy 22-0-110-3; Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wkt), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Todd Murphy, Josh Hazlewood Match position: England lead by 377 runs with one wicket standing Toss: Australia Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)tv umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)