Cricket: England V Australia 5th Test Scoreboard

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 30, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at the close of England's second innings on the fourth day of the fifth Test against Australia at The Oval on Sunday: England 1st Innings 283 (H Brook 85; M Starc 4-82) Australia 1st Innings 295 (S Smith 71; C Woakes 3-61) England 2nd Innings (overnight: 389-9) Z.

Crawley c Smith b Cummins 73 B. Duckett c Carey b Starc 42 B. Stokes c Cummins b Murphy 42 J. Root b Murphy 91 H. Brook c Carey b Hazlewood 7 J. Bairstow c Carey b Starc 78 M. Ali c Hazlewood b Starc 29 C.

Woakes c Khawaja b Starc 1 M. Wood c Marsh b Murphy 9 S. Broad not out 8 J. Anderson lbw b Murphy 8 Extras (lb4, nb3) 7 Total (all out, 81.

5 overs, 402 mins) 395 Fall of wickets: 1-79 (Duckett), 2-140 (Crawley), 3-213 (Stokes), 4-222 (Brook), 5-332 (Root), 6-360 (Bairstow), 7-364 (Woakes), 8-375 (Ali), 9-379 (Wood), 10-395 (Anderson) Bowling: Starc 20-2-100-4; Hazlewood 15-0-67-1 (1nb); Cummins 16-0-79-1 (1nb); Marsh 8-0-35-0 (1nb); Murphy 22.5-0-110-4; Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wkt), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Todd Murphy, Josh Hazlewood Match position: Australia set 384 to win Toss: Australia Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)tv umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

