Crowley Names 30-man Squad For Italy's Six Nations Debut With France

Published January 28, 2023

Crowley names 30-man squad for Italy's Six Nations debut with France

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Italy coach Kieran Crowley named on Saturday a 30-man squad for the Azzurri's opening Six Nations matches with reigning champions France and England.

The Italians kick off their campaign on February 5 against the French in Rome and Crowley has his biggest Names available, including Montpellier fly-half Paolo Garbisi, Gloucester scrum-half Stephen Varney and exciting Toulouse full-back Ange Capuozzo.

Italy's young team are on the up after beating Australia for the first time in their history during the Autumn Nations Series and ending last year's Six Nations with a thrilling last-gasp win over Wales.

Squad Forwards Pietro Ceccerelli, Simone Ferrari, Danilo Fischetti, Marco Riccioni, Luca Rizzoli, Federico Zani, Luca Bigi, Marco Manfredi, Giacomo Nicotera, Niccolo Cannone, Riccardo Favretto, Edoardo Iachizzi, Federico Ruzza, Lorenzo Cannone, Michele Lamaro (capt), Sebastian Negri, Giovanni Pettinelli, Jake Polledri, Manuel Zuliani, Alessandro Fusco, Alessandro Garbisi, Stephen Varney BacksTommaso Allan, Giacomo Da Re, Paolo Garbisi, Juan Ignacio Brex, Enrico Lucchin, Tommaso Menoncello, Luca Morisi, Pierre Bruno, Ange Capuozzo, Matteo Minozzi, Edoardo Padovani

