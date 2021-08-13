Cuba registers 8,194 new daily COVID-19 cases, 73 deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAVANA, Aug. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) --:Cuba registered on Friday 8,194 new COVID-19 infections and 73 more deaths in the last day, for a total of 491,904 cases and 3,757 deaths.

Director of hygiene and epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health Francisco Duran said the figures are a direct result of the high transmission of the virus on the island.

According to data from health authorities, there were 95,515 people in hospitals, isolation centers and homes in the country, including suspected and active COVID-19 patients.

The Cuban province of Cienfuegos led in new daily infections with 1,630 in the last day, followed by Havana with 1,306 and Holguin with 729.