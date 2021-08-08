UrduPoint.com

Cuba Reports 8,893 New Cases, 96 Deaths From COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 02:30 PM

HAVANA, Aug. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) --:Cuba reported 8,893 new cases and 96 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, the Ministry of Public Health said.

The ministry's national director of hygiene and epidemiology Francisco Duran said that 31 of the people diagnosed with the virus in the last day had a source of infection from abroad, adding that 4.

1 percent (365) of the 8,893 positive cases were asymptomatic.

The province of Havana registered the highest number of new cases, with 1,590 new infections in the last 24 hours, followed by the provinces of Cienfuegos (1,272) and Ciego de Avila (1,087).

There are currently 46,724 active cases in the country, while 451 patients have been admitted to intensive care units.

Cuba has registered 448,792 cases and 3,355 deaths from COVID-19 so far

