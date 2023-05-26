UrduPoint.com

Delightful Turkish Cuisine Promoted In Vienna

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2023 | 12:00 PM

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Turkish cuisine, with a particular focus on a large variety of specialties from southern Hatay province, was promoted Thursday in Vienna.

Turkish Cuisine Week, an??????? annual gastronomic event, is being held for the second time under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency and with support from the Culture and Tourism Ministry from May 21-27.

Türkiye's Ambassador to Austria, Ozan Ceyhun, provided distinguished guests with information about the event, which was organized by his wife, Azize Ceyhun.

Guests were then served dishes prepared by Turkish chefs Aytac Coban and Saadet Yarar.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

