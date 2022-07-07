UrduPoint.com

England Revamp Back Line For Must-win Wallabies Clash

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Brisbane, Australia, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :England coach Eddie Jones revamped his back line Thursday among four changes to the starting side for their must-win second Test against Australia.

The visitors crashed 30-28 against a 14-man Wallabies in Perth last weekend and with the pressure mounting, Jones has rolled the dice for the Test in Brisbane on Saturday.

Leicester Tigers Jack van Poortvliet will make his first start for England at scrum-half, replacing veteran Danny Care, after scoring a try when he came off the bench last weekend.

Jones also handed debuts to Northampton Saints Tommy Freeman (left wing) and the Tigers Guy Porter (outside centre), in place of the under-performing Joe Cokanasiga and Joe Marchant.

Owen Farrell starts at inside centre with Marcus Smith at fly-half. Jack Nowell is on the right wing and Freddie Steward stays at fullback.

There was speculation that teenager Henry Arundell could also start after he scored a try with his first touch as a substitute last weekend, but he will play the same role again.

Bath flanker Sam Underhill, meanwhile, has been brought in to replace Tom Curry after his tour was ended by a concussion.

Curry went off after a brutal head knock in Perth and has returned home, with American-born Underhill -- who was outstanding in the 2019 World Cup -- getting the nod to earn his 28th cap.

It is the only change to the forwards pack, with captain Courtney Lawes the other flanker and Billy Vunipola at No 8.

In the front row, props Ellis Genge and Will Stuart join hooker Jamie George with Maro Itoje and Jonny Hill the locks.

"We have had solid preparation this week and looking forward to an important game in Brisbane," said Jones.

"This game is the perfect practice for the World Cup and our focus is putting on our best performance."England (15-1): Freddie Steward; Jack Nowell, Guy Porter, Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman; Marcus Smith, Jack van Poortlviet; Billy Vunipola, Sam Underhill, Courtney Lawes (capt); Johnny Hill, Maro Itoje; Will Stuart, Jamie George, Ellis GengeReplacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Mako Vunipola, Joe Heyes, Ollie Chessum, Lewis Ludlam, Jack Willis, Danny Care, Henry Arundell

