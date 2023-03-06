UrduPoint.com

Engr Amir Muqam Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Legend Actor Qavi Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2023

Engr Amir Muqam expresses grief over demise of legend actor Qavi Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engineer Amir Muqam has expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of legendary actor Qavi Khan.

In his condolence message, he prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to his family and fans to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Engr Amir Muqam said Qavi Khan acted in more than 200 films and performed in countless tv, radio and stage plays. Qavi Khan was a legend when we talk about acting, he added.

Paying tribute to his services, the Prime Minister's Adviser termed his death a great loss for the country.

