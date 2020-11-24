EU announces latest vaccine contract with Moderna

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :European Union said Tuesday it would sign a sixth contract to reserve doses of an upcoming coronavirus vaccine, this time for up to 160 million from US giant Moderna.

"According to the results of clinical trials, this vaccine could be highly effective against COVID-19.

Once the vaccine is indeed proven as safe and effective, every member state will receive it at the same time on a pro rata basis," European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said.