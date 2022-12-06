UrduPoint.com

EU Bans Imports Of Products That Drive Deforestation

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2022 | 12:21 PM

EU bans imports of products that drive deforestation

Brussels, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The EU reached an agreement Tuesday to ban the import of several products considered the "main drivers of deforestation," including coffee, cocoa and soy, the European Commission said.

"The new law will ensure that a set of key goods placed on the (European Union) market will no longer contribute to deforestation and forest degradation in the EU and elsewhere in the world," said the commission, praising the decision that the bloc's member states and the EU Parliament reached overnight.

"When the new rules enter into force, all relevant companies will have to conduct strict due diligence if they place on the EU market." The list of products banned -- which includes palm oil, cattle, soy, coffee, cocoa, timber and rubber -- have been identified as a "driver of deforestation" if they came from deforested land after December 2020.

Importing companies will have to show that their products are deforestation-free, and subject to proving "precise geographical information on farmland" where the commodities were sourced.

"This is a first in the world!" said Pascal Canfin, the chairman of the European Parliament's environment committee, in a press release.

"It's the coffee we have for breakfast, the chocolate we eat, the coal in our barbecues, the paper in our books. This is radical," he said.

The text had been proposed in November 2021 by the European Commission. The EU will now have to formally adopt the regulation before it can enter into force, and traders will have 18 months to implement the rules.

Related Topics

World Import Parliament European Union Driver Oil November December 2020 Market All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem organizes free eye camp

Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem organizes free eye camp

10 hours ago
 Moscow blames Ukraine for blasts on Russian airfie ..

Moscow blames Ukraine for blasts on Russian airfields

10 hours ago
 Football: World Cup results

Football: World Cup results

10 hours ago
 Two street criminals held, snatched mobile phone, ..

Two street criminals held, snatched mobile phone, smart watch recovered

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.