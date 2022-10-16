UrduPoint.com

Experts Urge Following Current COVID-19 Control Measures To Curb New Omicron Variant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2022 | 11:30 AM

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Chinese health experts have stressed the importance of adhering to current COVID-19 prevention and control measures, as the Omicron BF.7 subvariant has recently been detected for the first time on the Chinese mainland.

Dong Xiaoping, a virologist from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said the Omicron BF.7 subvariant, which was reported on Oct.

1 in Hohhot, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, has no obvious change in pathogenicity but shows strong transmission ability.

"Initial progress has been achieved in China's COVID-19 prevention and control work," said Liang Wannian, head of the COVID-19 response expert panel under the National Health Commission.

Liang noted that implementing the ninth set of COVID-19 containment protocols is of vital importance as the virus continues to evolve.

